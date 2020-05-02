|
BILTON Leone Janette 'Jan'
Late of Denison Court, Hamilton
Passed peacefully with her family by her side
26th April, 2020
Aged 84 Years
Adored and cherished Mother & Mother-in-law of Peta, Toni & Rick, Rodd & Liz, Gray & Sue. Much loved and treasured Nan of Timothy & Tanya, Johanna & Michael, Georgia & Carl, Jeremy & Angela, Shaye & Steven, Waide & Lish, Drew, Amy, Jonah, Meg, and Joel. Proud Great Nan of Nate, Ally-May, Marlow Rose, Isla-Shaye, Rooney Pearl, and Solomon Maclean. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Jan's service has taken place privately.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Jan's Life with Her family and many friends.
'A Beautiful Lady,
Dearly Loved, Forever missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020