Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
BILTON Leone Janette 'Jan'

Late of Denison Court, Hamilton

Passed peacefully with her family by her side

26th April, 2020

Aged 84 Years



Adored and cherished Mother & Mother-in-law of Peta, Toni & Rick, Rodd & Liz, Gray & Sue. Much loved and treasured Nan of Timothy & Tanya, Johanna & Michael, Georgia & Carl, Jeremy & Angela, Shaye & Steven, Waide & Lish, Drew, Amy, Jonah, Meg, and Joel. Proud Great Nan of Nate, Ally-May, Marlow Rose, Isla-Shaye, Rooney Pearl, and Solomon Maclean. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Jan's service has taken place privately.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Jan's Life with Her family and many friends.



'A Beautiful Lady,

Dearly Loved, Forever missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020
