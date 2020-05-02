Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Friday, May 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
View Map
Leonard Lyle SMALL

Leonard Lyle SMALL Notice
SMALL Leonard Lyle 'Lyle'

Late of Summit Care, Wallsend

Formerly of Tingira Heights

Passed peacefully

30th April, 2020

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Edna Small. Much loved father and fahter-in-law of Therese & Peter, Glen & Kristine. Loved and cherished Pop of Shaun, Sky-le, Tracy, Daniel, Patrick, Samuel, Stevee, and Sara. Proud Great poppy of Emilee, Aiden, Hailee, Summah, Madison, Mylah, Logan, Keegan, Nash, and Seth. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of His family.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Lyle's service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Friday 8th May, 2020, at 12 noon. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/small-lyle/. We also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family, pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.

'Together Again'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -