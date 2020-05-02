|
SMALL Leonard Lyle 'Lyle'
Late of Summit Care, Wallsend
Formerly of Tingira Heights
Passed peacefully
30th April, 2020
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved husband of The Late Edna Small. Much loved father and fahter-in-law of Therese & Peter, Glen & Kristine. Loved and cherished Pop of Shaun, Sky-le, Tracy, Daniel, Patrick, Samuel, Stevee, and Sara. Proud Great poppy of Emilee, Aiden, Hailee, Summah, Madison, Mylah, Logan, Keegan, Nash, and Seth. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of His family.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Lyle's service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Friday 8th May, 2020, at 12 noon. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/small-lyle/. We also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family, pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 2, 2020