C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Anglican Church
Westcott St.
Cessnock
Leonard FIELD

Leonard FIELD Notice
FIELD Leonard George "Lenny" Passed away 01.02.2020 Aged 88 Years Late of Blackalls Park Beloved husband of MARGARET (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to ROBERT (dec'd), KENNY and JANNENE, and PETER. Much loved grandfather to 4 and great grandfather to 3. Family and Friends of LENNY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 12.02.2020 at 11:00am; thence for interment in the Ellalong Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 ww.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
