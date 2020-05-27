Home
Leonard BENNETT

Leonard BENNETT Notice
BENNETT Leonard Walter "Len" Passed away peacefully 19.05.2020 Aged 92 Years Late of Tanilba Shores Village Formerly of Beresfield Beloved husband of ELIZABETH "BETH" (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to FRED and TRUDY, CHRIS and DON, and DEBRA. Much loved grandfather to 7 and great grandfather to 14. A dear brother to ROBERTA and BILL. Relatives and Friends of LEN are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of Lance L Boots, Raymond Terrace on Monday 25.05.2020. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020
