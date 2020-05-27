|
|
BENNETT Leonard Walter "Len" Passed away peacefully 19.05.2020 Aged 92 Years Late of Tanilba Shores Village Formerly of Beresfield Beloved husband of ELIZABETH "BETH" (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to FRED and TRUDY, CHRIS and DON, and DEBRA. Much loved grandfather to 7 and great grandfather to 14. A dear brother to ROBERTA and BILL. Relatives and Friends of LEN are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of Lance L Boots, Raymond Terrace on Monday 25.05.2020. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 27, 2020