Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope
Leo Joseph CRAMERI

Leo Joseph CRAMERI Notice
CRAMERI Leo Joseph Late of Mount Hutton

Passed peacefully

7th January 2020

Aged 79 years



Dearly loved husband of Louise (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Darlene, Renay (dec'd), Natasha and Dean. Cherished Grandad to Alex, Katelyn, Chloe, Lilly and Ethan.



The family and friends of Leo are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held graveside at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope, on Friday 10th January 2020, commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
