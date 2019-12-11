|
BATES - THOMPSON Lena Lillian nee SHEPHERD
Aged 92 Years
of East Maitland
formerly of Greta
Loving wife of the late CLIVE BATES. Wife of ROBERT THOMPSON (dec). Cherished mother and mother in law of PAMELA (dec), KEITH (KB) and SANDRA, NEVILLE (dec), RONALD (RON), BRENDA (dec) and LESLIE (dec). Adored grandmother and great grandmother of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the BATES and SHEPHERD families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on THURSDAY, 12th December, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019