Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St James Anglican Church
Tank Street
Morpeth
LEN GORDON FAIRHALL

LEN GORDON FAIRHALL Notice
FAIRHALL LEN GORDON Aged 85 Years

of Aberglasslyn

formerly of Metford

Much loved husband of SHIRLEY. Father, stepfather, father in law and grandfather of GLEN, KIM, JOANNE, PHILLIP, MARK, ROBERT, GREG (dec) and their families.

Loved member of the FAIRHALL, LEAVER and McELWAINE families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St James Anglican Church, Tank Street, Morpeth on THURSDAY 19th December, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rural Fire Service may be left at the church.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
