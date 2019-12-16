|
|
FAIRHALL LEN GORDON Aged 85 Years
of Aberglasslyn
formerly of Metford
Much loved husband of SHIRLEY. Father, stepfather, father in law and grandfather of GLEN, KIM, JOANNE, PHILLIP, MARK, ROBERT, GREG (dec) and their families.
Loved member of the FAIRHALL, LEAVER and McELWAINE families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St James Anglican Church, Tank Street, Morpeth on THURSDAY 19th December, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rural Fire Service may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 16, 2019