Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Belair Baptist Church
130 Garden Grove Parade
Adamstown
Lee HUGO


1980 - 2020
Lee HUGO Notice
HUGO Lee Late of Merewether

Passed away

3rd January 2020

Aged 39 years



Dearly loved son of Francy and Stephen. A cherished brother and brother-in-law to Shelley, Mia and Chris. Adored uncle to Kye, Eva and Aria. Beloved grandson of Shirley.



The family and friends of Lee are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held at Belair Baptist Church, 130 Garden Grove Parade, Adamstown, on Tuesday 14th January 2020, service commencing at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to The Red Cross Bush Fire Appeal can be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
