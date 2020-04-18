Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence George WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Laurence George WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS Laurence George 'Laurie'

Late of Kotara

Passed peacefully

15th April, 2020

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of Dorelle. Loved father of Deborah, & Gaynor. Adored grandpa of Rebecca, Luke, Jordan, Abbey, great grandpa of Clayton, & Maddox. Cherished brother of Valma, & Phyllis & their families.



To ensure the health & safety of family & friends at this time, Laurie's service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live.

Please visit pettigrew.com.au/williams-laurence/



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -