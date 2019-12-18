|
ELLIS Laurence George Late of Cessnock "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal" Much loved husband of Gail. Adored father of Nicole, Yvette & her partner Heather. Cherished Pa of Caitlin & Joshua. Proud Great grandfather to Elijah. A Loving brother of six siblings. Forever remembered by all of his family & friends Aged 70yrs Laurence's family & friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held at St Johns Anglican Church, 3 Westcott st Cessnock on Friday 20th December 2019 commencing at 12pm, cortege will then proceed through to Aberdare Cemetery for committal
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019