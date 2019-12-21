|
|
STEPHENS Laurel Mabelle 13/3/1921 - 19/12/2019 Passed away peacefully. Late of Orange. Loving wife of Con Grivas and Steve Stephens (both deceased). Dearly loved mother of Peter Grivas (deceased). A loved grandmother and great grandmother. " Loved By All" A funeral service for Laurel will be held at the Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange Monday 30 December 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Norman J Penhall Funerals, AFDA, FDA of NSW, 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019