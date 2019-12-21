Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurel STEPHENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurel Mabelle STEPHENS


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Laurel Mabelle STEPHENS Notice
STEPHENS Laurel Mabelle 13/3/1921 - 19/12/2019 Passed away peacefully. Late of Orange. Loving wife of Con Grivas and Steve Stephens (both deceased). Dearly loved mother of Peter Grivas (deceased). A loved grandmother and great grandmother. " Loved By All" A funeral service for Laurel will be held at the Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange Monday 30 December 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Norman J Penhall Funerals, AFDA, FDA of NSW, 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -