|
|
BARRETT (nee Stachzner) LAUREL
Late of Jewells,
Formerly of Kotara Hts and New Lambton
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
19th December 2019
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Neville Barrett. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Roslyn, Jill and Neil Forbes, Anne Gilbert, Leigh and Murray Gilbert. Loving Grandma of Clare, Lucy, Tim, Nathan and Adele, Brooke, Melanie and Sam, Dean and Casey, Erin,Todd and Kirsten and her 7 great grandchildren . Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Strachzner and Barrett families.
The Family and Friends of LAUREL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 27th December 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019