LAUREL BARRETT

LAUREL BARRETT Notice
BARRETT (nee Stachzner) LAUREL

Late of Jewells,

Formerly of Kotara Hts and New Lambton

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

19th December 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Neville Barrett. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Roslyn, Jill and Neil Forbes, Anne Gilbert, Leigh and Murray Gilbert. Loving Grandma of Clare, Lucy, Tim, Nathan and Adele, Brooke, Melanie and Sam, Dean and Casey, Erin,Todd and Kirsten and her 7 great grandchildren . Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Strachzner and Barrett families.



The Family and Friends of LAUREL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 27th December 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
