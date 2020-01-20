Home
Barbara King Funeral Director
7 Terrigal Street
Morisset, New South Wales 2264
4973 1513
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Ryhope
Laurel Anna FIELD

Laurel Anna FIELD Notice
FIELD Laurel Anna 17th January 2020.

Of Carey Bay, formerly of Awaba. Dearly loved wife of Capper (dec'd),

loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

Aged 89 Years.

The relatives and friends of Laurel are invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life commencing 11.00am Thursday

23/1/20 at the Lake

Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope. At Laurels request Please wear colourful attire. Special Thanks to all staff and volunteers at Carey Bay Gardens.

'Now at Peace'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
