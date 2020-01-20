|
|
FIELD Laurel Anna 17th January 2020.
Of Carey Bay, formerly of Awaba. Dearly loved wife of Capper (dec'd),
loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
Aged 89 Years.
The relatives and friends of Laurel are invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life commencing 11.00am Thursday
23/1/20 at the Lake
Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope. At Laurels request Please wear colourful attire. Special Thanks to all staff and volunteers at Carey Bay Gardens.
'Now at Peace'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 20, 2020