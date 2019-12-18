|
|
PERRY LANA MAREE Late of Belmont
Formerly of
New Lambton
Passed away
peacefully 14.12.2019
Aged 74 Years
Much loved wife of Norm. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Jamie, Suzanne and Sean, and Michael (dec'd). Adored Nan of Josh, Katelyn, Mitchell, Emma, Joseph (dec'd), Kaylee and Ben. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Relatives and friends of LANA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY 20th December 2019 commencing at 11.00am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019