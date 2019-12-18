Home
Services
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4944 6000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LANA PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LANA MAREE PERRY

Add a Memory
LANA MAREE PERRY Notice
PERRY LANA MAREE Late of Belmont

Formerly of

New Lambton

Passed away

peacefully 14.12.2019

Aged 74 Years



Much loved wife of Norm. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Jamie, Suzanne and Sean, and Michael (dec'd). Adored Nan of Josh, Katelyn, Mitchell, Emma, Joseph (dec'd), Kaylee and Ben. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Relatives and friends of LANA are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY 20th December 2019 commencing at 11.00am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LANA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -