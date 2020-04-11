|
|
GREMMER Kunigunde 'Gundi'
Late of Valentine
Passed peacefully surrounded
by her loving family
2nd April, 2020
Aged 95 Years
Much loved wife of The Late Otto Gremmer. Dearly loved mother of Heidi (dec'd), Bernie, Erika, Ursula, Manfred, mother-in-law of their partners. Cherished Oma of Trevor, Melanie, Michelle, Rodney, and their partners. Proud Great Oma of Elijah, Kobie, Ruby, Estelle, Kelera, Matilda, Max, and Zack.
To ensure the health and safety of family & friends at this time, Kunigunde's service will take place privately.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Kunigunde's Life will be held at a later date.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 11, 2020