Kunigunde GREMMER

Kunigunde GREMMER Notice
GREMMER Kunigunde 'Gundi'

Late of Valentine

Passed peacefully surrounded

by her loving family

2nd April, 2020

Aged 95 Years



Much loved wife of The Late Otto Gremmer. Dearly loved mother of Heidi (dec'd), Bernie, Erika, Ursula, Manfred, mother-in-law of their partners. Cherished Oma of Trevor, Melanie, Michelle, Rodney, and their partners. Proud Great Oma of Elijah, Kobie, Ruby, Estelle, Kelera, Matilda, Max, and Zack.



To ensure the health and safety of family & friends at this time, Kunigunde's service will take place privately.



A Memorial Service to Celebrate Kunigunde's Life will be held at a later date.



'Together Again'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
