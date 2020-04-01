Home
Krista Jeanette THOMPSON

Krista Jeanette THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON (Nee: Vernon) Krista Jeanette Group Captain RAAF (Ret)

Late of Medowie

29th March 2020

Aged 61 Years



Dearly loved wife and soul mate of The Late David Thompson (Thommo). Much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, step-mother, foster oma and good friend to many. A special thanks to Dr B and the oncology staff at Newcastle Private Hospital for their loving care.



'To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, Krista's service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/Thompson-Krista'



'Forever In Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
