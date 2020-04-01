|
|
THOMPSON (Nee: Vernon) Krista Jeanette Group Captain RAAF (Ret)
Late of Medowie
29th March 2020
Aged 61 Years
Dearly loved wife and soul mate of The Late David Thompson (Thommo). Much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, step-mother, foster oma and good friend to many. A special thanks to Dr B and the oncology staff at Newcastle Private Hospital for their loving care.
'To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, Krista's service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/Thompson-Krista'
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020