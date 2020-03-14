|
|
BENSON Kim Marie Passed away
peacefully surrounded by loving family
6th March 2020
Late of Belmont North
Formerly of
Marks Point
Aged 58 years
Dearly loved wife of Graham. Loving mother and mother in law of Sonya, Julie and Shannan, Peter and Sarah, Steven and Michael. Adored Nan of Kaylan, Ruby, Cooper and Charlotte.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Kim's life this Thursday 19th March 2020 at St Lukes Uniting Church, 6 Narla Road, Belmont commencing 10am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020