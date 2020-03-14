Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St Lukes Uniting Church
6 Narla Road
Belmont
Kim Marie BENSON

Kim Marie BENSON Notice
BENSON Kim Marie Passed away

peacefully surrounded by loving family

6th March 2020

Late of Belmont North

Formerly of

Marks Point



Aged 58 years



Dearly loved wife of Graham. Loving mother and mother in law of Sonya, Julie and Shannan, Peter and Sarah, Steven and Michael. Adored Nan of Kaylan, Ruby, Cooper and Charlotte.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Kim's life this Thursday 19th March 2020 at St Lukes Uniting Church, 6 Narla Road, Belmont commencing 10am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
