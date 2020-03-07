Home
Services
France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim MORTLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Lynette MORTLOCK

Add a Memory
Kim Lynette MORTLOCK Notice
MORTLOCK Kim Lynette 3rd March 2020

Aged 60 years

Of Ashtonfield

Formerly of Mayfield



Dearly loved wife of Owen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kirsty (dec), Catherine and Craig, Jessica and Jono. Loved GamGam of Casey, Dylan, Charlie, Angus, Cahill, Corbin, Zeplin, and Connor.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Kim's Funeral to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on Monday (9/3/2020) commencing at 10am.



No flowers by request, donations to Cancer Council may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -