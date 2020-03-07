|
MORTLOCK Kim Lynette 3rd March 2020
Aged 60 years
Of Ashtonfield
Formerly of Mayfield
Dearly loved wife of Owen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kirsty (dec), Catherine and Craig, Jessica and Jono. Loved GamGam of Casey, Dylan, Charlie, Angus, Cahill, Corbin, Zeplin, and Connor.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Kim's Funeral to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on Monday (9/3/2020) commencing at 10am.
No flowers by request, donations to Cancer Council may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020