Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Anglican Church
8 Strathmore Rd
Mallabula
KEVIN RONALD RICHARDS

KEVIN RONALD RICHARDS Notice
RICHARDS KEVIN RONALD Passed away

peacefully at home

10th March 2020

Late of

Salt Ash

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved husband of ELAINE. Much loved father and father in law of AMANDA and DAREN, JULIA and NEIL, ROWENA and JOHN, KELLY and IAN. Loved grandfather of SARAH, MICHAEL, RACHAEL, ELIZABETH, LAUREN, THOMAS, MADELINE and WILLIAM. Loved great grandfather of CHARLES.



The relatives and friends of KEVIN are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Holy Name Anglican Church, 8 Strathmore Rd Mallabula this TUESDAY 17th March 2020 at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
