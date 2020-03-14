|
|
RICHARDS KEVIN RONALD Passed away
peacefully at home
10th March 2020
Late of
Salt Ash
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved husband of ELAINE. Much loved father and father in law of AMANDA and DAREN, JULIA and NEIL, ROWENA and JOHN, KELLY and IAN. Loved grandfather of SARAH, MICHAEL, RACHAEL, ELIZABETH, LAUREN, THOMAS, MADELINE and WILLIAM. Loved great grandfather of CHARLES.
The relatives and friends of KEVIN are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Holy Name Anglican Church, 8 Strathmore Rd Mallabula this TUESDAY 17th March 2020 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 14, 2020