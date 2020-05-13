|
|
HINCKS KEVIN RICHARD Passed away
7th May 2020
Late of
Belmont South
Formerly of Swansea
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved husband of Bev (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret and Simon, Richard and Michelle, Greg, Chris and Sue. Loved gramps of 14 and great gramps of 4.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Swansea Meal on Wheels at Newcastle Permanent Building Society Swansea BSB 650000 Account 942674500.
This service will be live streamed at
https://www.jamesmurray.com.au/tribute-centre/tributes
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020