KEVIN RICHARD HINCKS

KEVIN RICHARD HINCKS Notice
HINCKS KEVIN RICHARD Passed away

7th May 2020

Late of

Belmont South

Formerly of Swansea

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of Bev (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret and Simon, Richard and Michelle, Greg, Chris and Sue. Loved gramps of 14 and great gramps of 4.



In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Swansea Meal on Wheels at Newcastle Permanent Building Society Swansea BSB 650000 Account 942674500.



This service will be live streamed at

https://www.jamesmurray.com.au/tribute-centre/tributes



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 13, 2020
