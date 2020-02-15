Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin CONNOLLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Leslie CONNOLLY

Add a Memory
Kevin Leslie CONNOLLY Notice
CONNOLLY Kevin Leslie Late of Cameron Park

Passed suddenly

at home

11th February, 2020

Aged 53 Years



Dearly loved husband of Debbie. Much loved & proud Dad of Jarred & partner Tiarna, Ben, Georgia, and Brianna. Loved and adored son of Dennis and Cheryl. Cherished son-in-law of Ivan (dec'd) & Stella. Proud brother of Todd (dec'd). Loved uncle & cousin of his family.



The family and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Tuesday 18th February, 2020 service commencing at 10am.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -