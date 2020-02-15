|
|
CONNOLLY Kevin Leslie Late of Cameron Park
Passed suddenly
at home
11th February, 2020
Aged 53 Years
Dearly loved husband of Debbie. Much loved & proud Dad of Jarred & partner Tiarna, Ben, Georgia, and Brianna. Loved and adored son of Dennis and Cheryl. Cherished son-in-law of Ivan (dec'd) & Stella. Proud brother of Todd (dec'd). Loved uncle & cousin of his family.
The family and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Tuesday 18th February, 2020 service commencing at 10am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020