Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:30 PM
East Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park
Anderson Drive
Beresfield
KEVIN "JOHN" DUNN

KEVIN "JOHN" DUNN Notice
DUNN KEVIN 'JOHN' Late of Lorn

Formerly of Hamilton and Stroud

Aged 84 Years





Dearly beloved husband of Frances. Much loved father and father-in-law of John, William and Natalie, Peter and Belinda, Michael and Jennifer, and Kieran (dec'd). Adored grandfather to his 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Dunn families and good friend to many.



Relatives and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held in the East Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive Beresfield this Friday afternoon 21st February 2020, funeral service commencing at 2.30pm.



At Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
