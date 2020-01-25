|
WALL KEVIN DESMOND
Late of Adamstown Hts
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
19th January 2020
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved husband of Meredith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jenny, Glenda and Darren, Jeff and Belinda, Rachel and Glen, and Brad. Loving Pa and Poppy of Nicholas, Carly, Alana, Josh, Jaia, Tahli, Ben, Tasmyn, and Bailey. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of KEVIN are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in The Newcastle Community of Christ Church, 36 Thomas St, Wallsend on Saturday 1st February 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020