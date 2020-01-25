Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
The Newcastle Community of Christ Church
36 Thomas St
Wallsend
KEVIN DESMOND WALL

KEVIN DESMOND WALL Notice
WALL KEVIN DESMOND

Late of Adamstown Hts

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

19th January 2020

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Meredith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jenny, Glenda and Darren, Jeff and Belinda, Rachel and Glen, and Brad. Loving Pa and Poppy of Nicholas, Carly, Alana, Josh, Jaia, Tahli, Ben, Tasmyn, and Bailey. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of KEVIN are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in The Newcastle Community of Christ Church, 36 Thomas St, Wallsend on Saturday 1st February 2020, Service commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
