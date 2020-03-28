|
|
MILLINGTON Kevin Clifton Late of Wallsend
Passed Suddenly
21 March 2020
Aged 71 Years
Dearly loved husband of Janice. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rodd and Rachel, Amanda and James. Loving Pop of Lachlan, Hunter, Blake, and Emma. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The relatives and friends of Kevin are respectfully advised that in view of current health concerns, his funeral has taken place privately.
A celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at a later date.
'Dearly Loved, Forever Missed,
& Always In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020