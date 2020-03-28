Home
Kevin Clifton MILLINGTON

Kevin Clifton MILLINGTON Notice
MILLINGTON Kevin Clifton Late of Wallsend

Passed Suddenly

21 March 2020

Aged 71 Years



Dearly loved husband of Janice. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rodd and Rachel, Amanda and James. Loving Pop of Lachlan, Hunter, Blake, and Emma. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The relatives and friends of Kevin are respectfully advised that in view of current health concerns, his funeral has taken place privately.



A celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at a later date.



'Dearly Loved, Forever Missed,

& Always In Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
