Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St,
Walllsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN BRITTLIFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN BRITTLIFF

Add a Memory
KEVIN BRITTLIFF Notice
BRITTLIFF KEVIN Late of Cooks Hill

Passed peacefully

17th December 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Molly. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gayle and Gary, Mark and Fiona, Peter and Wendy. Loving Grandpop and Bigpop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Family and friends of Kev are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Walllsend on Friday 27th December 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -