BRITTLIFF KEVIN Late of Cooks Hill
Passed peacefully
17th December 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved husband of Molly. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gayle and Gary, Mark and Fiona, Peter and Wendy. Loving Grandpop and Bigpop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Kev are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Walllsend on Friday 27th December 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019