Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Kevin Arthur HALLIDAY

Kevin Arthur HALLIDAY Notice
HALLIDAY Kevin Arthur Passed away peacefully on Friday 14th February 2020. Late of Merrimac, Qld and formerly of The Bulkhead, Port Macquarie and Newcastle. Dearly beloved Husband of Ann (deceased), Loving Father and Father in law of Louisa and Stephen, Karen, Alison and David, Laura and Trevor, Loving and Adored Ga of Ben, Molly and Maisy. Aged 81 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Kevin will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 21st February 2020 commencing at 10.00a.m. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to J.D.R.F. Diabetes in Kevin's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
