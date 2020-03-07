Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Kerry HOWELLS Notice
HOWELLS (nee Jones) Kerry Dawn Passed away 05.03.2020 Aged 46 Years Late of Cessnock Loving mother and mother-in-law to JESSEE and JOSH, KHARL, MARK and PAUL, RYAN and COURTNEY. A dear daughter to DAWN and GARRY, sister and sister-in-law to TRACY and PHIL, LEETA and SCOTT. Special aunt to their FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of KERRY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Westcott St., Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 11.03.2020 at 11.00 am. C.R.SMYTH &SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
