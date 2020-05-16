|
|
MOWBRAY KERRY FRANCIS Late of Whitebridge
Aged 81 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Beatrice. Much loved father and father-in-law of Catherine and Jeffrey, Stephen and Sharon, Michelle and Colin, Phillip and Kellie. Loving Pop of Emily and Diego, Thomas, Tiffany, Luke, Jasmine, Bailey, Daniel, Nathan, and Lacey. Loved Great Pop of Isabella, Lincoln and Beatrix. Brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Mowbray, Drennan, Piper and Gibson families and a good friend to many.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral will be held. You can view Kerry's funeral service live from 11am Wednesday 20th May 2020 at meighans.com.au/tribute centre.
Kerry left this world showered in love, tears, stories, music and singing as we held his hands.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020