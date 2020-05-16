Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Funeral
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for KERRY MOWBRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KERRY FRANCIS MOWBRAY

Add a Memory
KERRY FRANCIS MOWBRAY Notice
MOWBRAY KERRY FRANCIS Late of Whitebridge

Aged 81 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Beatrice. Much loved father and father-in-law of Catherine and Jeffrey, Stephen and Sharon, Michelle and Colin, Phillip and Kellie. Loving Pop of Emily and Diego, Thomas, Tiffany, Luke, Jasmine, Bailey, Daniel, Nathan, and Lacey. Loved Great Pop of Isabella, Lincoln and Beatrix. Brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Mowbray, Drennan, Piper and Gibson families and a good friend to many.



Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral will be held. You can view Kerry's funeral service live from 11am Wednesday 20th May 2020 at meighans.com.au/tribute centre.



Kerry left this world showered in love, tears, stories, music and singing as we held his hands.



Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KERRY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -