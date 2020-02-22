Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Kerrie Ann PATTERSON

Kerrie Ann PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON Kerrie Ann Late of Heddon Greta

Passed peacefully

21st February, 2020

Aged 65 Years



Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Elaine and Harry (dec'd). Much loved sister of Lynn. Loved aunty of Brendan and Katrina, Jarrod and Kirsty.



Family and friends of Kerrie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Wednesday 26th February, 2020 service commencing at 12noon.



'We'll All Miss You'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
