|
|
PATTERSON Kerrie Ann Late of Heddon Greta
Passed peacefully
21st February, 2020
Aged 65 Years
Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Elaine and Harry (dec'd). Much loved sister of Lynn. Loved aunty of Brendan and Katrina, Jarrod and Kirsty.
Family and friends of Kerrie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Wednesday 26th February, 2020 service commencing at 12noon.
'We'll All Miss You'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020