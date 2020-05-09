|
|
FITZGERALD KERRIE-ANN Late of Teralba
Passed away after a
Long battle with cancer
4th May 2020
Aged 58 years
Treasured and adored mother of Amanu. Beloved daughter of Anita and Brian (dec'd). Loved sister of Paul (dec'd), Simone, Scott and sister-in-law and aunt.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, KERRIE-ANN'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/fitzgerald-kerrie-ann, from 12 noon on Tuesday 12th May 2020. We also invite you send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family-
pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020