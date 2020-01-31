Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba
Kerri Ann WHITE

Kerri Ann WHITE Notice
WHITE Kerri Ann Aged 61 years Late of Fletcher Formerly of Bundoora, VIC Loving mother to Tim. A beloved daughter of Barry and Eileen Vaughan (both dec'd). A dear sister to Lynne (dec'd), Debbie and Michael and aunt to their families. A caring friend to many. Family and friends of KERRI are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba, TUESDAY 4-2-2020 at 10:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -