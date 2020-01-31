|
|
WHITE Kerri Ann Aged 61 years Late of Fletcher Formerly of Bundoora, VIC Loving mother to Tim. A beloved daughter of Barry and Eileen Vaughan (both dec'd). A dear sister to Lynne (dec'd), Debbie and Michael and aunt to their families. A caring friend to many. Family and friends of KERRI are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba, TUESDAY 4-2-2020 at 10:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020