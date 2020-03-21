Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH POOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH REUBEN POOLEY

Add a Memory
KENNETH REUBEN POOLEY Notice
POOLEY KENNETH REUBEN

Late of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully

14th March 2020

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved husband of Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Angela, Lyn-Maree and Paul C. Loving Pop of Rebecca, Kirstie, Trent, Kyle, Georgia and Old Pop and Poppy to his great grandchildren Layla, Mason, Blair, and Nash. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of KENNETH are advised that his Funeral took place privately at his request.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -