|
|
POOLEY KENNETH REUBEN
Late of Wallsend
Passed away peacefully
14th March 2020
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved husband of Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Angela, Lyn-Maree and Paul C. Loving Pop of Rebecca, Kirstie, Trent, Kyle, Georgia and Old Pop and Poppy to his great grandchildren Layla, Mason, Blair, and Nash. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of KENNETH are advised that his Funeral took place privately at his request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020