LEWIS Kenneth Passed away peacefully 23-12-2019 Aged 85 Years Late of Aberdare Beloved husband of Lorraine. Loving father and father-in-law to Raymond and Tanya, David and Julie. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather. A loved and respected member of the Lewis and Vernon families. Family and friends of Ken are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba, this FRIDAY, 27-12-2019 at 1:30pm. Ken's family requests, that if possible, could attendees please wear either bright colours or work gear. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Hughes Foundation may be left at the Service. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019