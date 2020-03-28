Home
Kenneth Gwilyn THOMAS

Kenneth Gwilyn THOMAS Notice
THOMAS Kenneth Gwilyn 'Ken / Megsy'

Late of

Lemon Tree Passage

Formerly Edgeworth

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

23rd March, 2020

Aged 67 Years



Much loved father & father-in-law of Michael and Larissa, Brian and Janene, Dean and Nicole, Jenna and Mitchell. Loved and adored Pop of his 12 grandchildren. Loved by Carol. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Ken are advised that his funeral has taken place privately.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to be advised.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
