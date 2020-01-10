|
Kenneth Winston Dugan 10.10.1932 - 10.1. 2014 Kenny, to have, to love and then to part is the saddest story of the human heart. I can't have back what we had together but there's a place in my heart for you forever. Delore Ann Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad, we love and miss you but we'll always have our special memories of you. Cindy, Brie, Jessie, Laura, Ivy and Annabelle. My wonderful dad, no words or tears could ever say how much I miss you every day. Love you always, up to the moon and back. Dearie.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 10, 2020