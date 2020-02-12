Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:30 PM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
KENNETH CHARLES PARTRIDGE

KENNETH CHARLES PARTRIDGE Notice
PARTRIDGE KENNETH CHARLES 'KEN'

Late of Fennell Bay

Aged 91 Years



Beloved husband of Betty. Loving father and father in law of Karen and Terry, Louise and Terry, Megan and Ron. Adored Poppy of Daniel, Shane, Rhys, Jarrod, Ryan, Ashleigh, Joel and Blake. Great Poppy of Oliver, Levi, Eli, Leo, Isabella and Spencer. Sadly missed brother, brother in law and uncle. Friend to many.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of KEN'S Life to be conducted at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road, Ryhope this FRIDAY 14th February 2020 at 3.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
