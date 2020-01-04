|
|
HURTZ KEN Late of Charlestown
Aged 82 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Joan (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Janenne, John and Julie, Andrew and Dianne. Loving Grandpop of Kristen, Carly, Nathan, Emma, Luke and Zoe and loved great Grandpop of Mason and Kobi. Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Hurtz, Mitchell, Taylor, Cook, Haggerty and Stretton families and good friend to many.
Relatives and friends of Ken are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Milson Street Charlestown this Thursday morning 9th January 2020, funeral service commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020