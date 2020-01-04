Home
Services
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
Milson Street
Charlestown
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEN HURTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEN HURTZ

Add a Memory
KEN HURTZ Notice
HURTZ KEN Late of Charlestown

Aged 82 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Joan (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Janenne, John and Julie, Andrew and Dianne. Loving Grandpop of Kristen, Carly, Nathan, Emma, Luke and Zoe and loved great Grandpop of Mason and Kobi. Loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Hurtz, Mitchell, Taylor, Cook, Haggerty and Stretton families and good friend to many.



Relatives and friends of Ken are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Milson Street Charlestown this Thursday morning 9th January 2020, funeral service commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.



Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -