|
|
TREMAIN Kelerayani Buna Took her last breaths surrounded by her family
29th December 2019
Late of Toronto
Aged 63
Dearly loved wife of the late Edward. Proud mother of Priscilla, Jowana and Bianca. Cherished sister of Jolame (dec'd), Jonacani, Apisai, Jowana, Sanaila (dec'd) and Joseva (dec'd).
'For if we live, we live to the Lord and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's' Romans 14:8
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Buna's life this Thursday 9th January 2020 at Toronto Uniting Church 118 The Boulevarde, Toronto commencing 10am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020