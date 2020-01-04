Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
1 Donnelly Avenue
Toronto, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4959 3665
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Toronto Uniting Church
118 The Boulevarde
Toronto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelerayani TREMAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelerayani Buna TREMAIN

Add a Memory
Kelerayani Buna TREMAIN Notice
TREMAIN Kelerayani Buna Took her last breaths surrounded by her family

29th December 2019

Late of Toronto



Aged 63



Dearly loved wife of the late Edward. Proud mother of Priscilla, Jowana and Bianca. Cherished sister of Jolame (dec'd), Jonacani, Apisai, Jowana, Sanaila (dec'd) and Joseva (dec'd).



'For if we live, we live to the Lord and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's' Romans 14:8



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Buna's life this Thursday 9th January 2020 at Toronto Uniting Church 118 The Boulevarde, Toronto commencing 10am



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelerayani's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -