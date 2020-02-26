Home
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
Keith DUNREATH-COOPER

Keith DUNREATH-COOPER Notice
DUNREATH-COOPER Keith Late of Uniting Care, Garden Suburb

Formerly of

Birmingham Gardens

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

22nd February, 2020

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved husband of the Late Fay Dunreath-Cooper. Loving partner of Elaine. Much loved father & father-in-law of Tony & Ruth, Sueann & Allan (dec'd), Geoff & Karen, Andrew & Justin. Loved and adored Poppy of Louise, Erin, Amanda, Aaron, Jye, Jack, and Matthew. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of His family.



The family and friends of Keith are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 28th February, 2020 service commencing at 12.30pm.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Keith, donations to 'HMRI- Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.



'Forever In Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
