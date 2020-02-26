|
|
DUNREATH-COOPER Keith Late of Uniting Care, Garden Suburb
Formerly of
Birmingham Gardens
Passed peacefully surrounded
by His loving family
22nd February, 2020
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved husband of the Late Fay Dunreath-Cooper. Loving partner of Elaine. Much loved father & father-in-law of Tony & Ruth, Sueann & Allan (dec'd), Geoff & Karen, Andrew & Justin. Loved and adored Poppy of Louise, Erin, Amanda, Aaron, Jye, Jack, and Matthew. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of His family.
The family and friends of Keith are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 28th February, 2020 service commencing at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Keith, donations to 'HMRI- Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.
'Forever In Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020