Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Keevers SYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keevers SYD

Add a Memory
Keevers SYD In Memoriam
Keevers Syd 6.7.1922-12.3.2012 The love we have for our Pop will never fade away. We think of him, our special friend throughout each passing day. We walk into the room and see his empty chair, although we know hes resting, we feel his presence there. The memory of his laughter, his warm and loving smile, his eyes so full of happiness, his heart that of a child. Memories are forever, be they laughter or of tears, memories we will treasure through all the fourth coming years. Love you and miss you so very much Pop. Your wife, Mim and family.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keevers's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -