Keevers Syd 6.7.1922-12.3.2012 The love we have for our Pop will never fade away. We think of him, our special friend throughout each passing day. We walk into the room and see his empty chair, although we know hes resting, we feel his presence there. The memory of his laughter, his warm and loving smile, his eyes so full of happiness, his heart that of a child. Memories are forever, be they laughter or of tears, memories we will treasure through all the fourth coming years. Love you and miss you so very much Pop. Your wife, Mim and family.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 12, 2020