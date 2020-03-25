|
YOUNG Kay Louise Passed away 19.03.2020 Aged 82 Years Late of Southport Formerly of Buchanan Beloved wife of the late Mervyn James Young, Daughter of the late Arthur William Meadows and Phyllis Mary Meadows. Dearly loved mother to Michael Clayton Young and the late Stephen James Young. Cherished grandmother of Cassandra Cherie Young, Matthew Stephen Young and Caitlin Ashley Young. Relatives and Friends please note that due to current government restrictions a Memorial Service for KAY will be held on a date to be confirmed. We ask that you keep Kay in your hearts and thoughts at this difficult time. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 25, 2020