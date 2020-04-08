Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Katherine Lucy ROBINSON-DAVIES

Katherine Lucy ROBINSON-DAVIES Notice
ROBINSON-DAVIES Katherine Lucy 'Kate'

Late of Safety Beach

Formerly of Islington

Passed peacefully

30th March, 2020

Aged 53 Years



Dearly loved wife of Mark. Much loved mother of Ben and mother-in-law of Gemma. Adored nonna of Olivia, and Georgia. Cherished daughter of Anne and Philip. Loved daughter-in-law of Helen. Beloved sister of Deborah and Murray. Sister-in-law of John and Aunt of Laura and Tom.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Kate's service will be by invitation only.



A Memorial Service to Celebrate Kate's Life will be held at a date to be advised.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
