ROBINSON-DAVIES Katherine Lucy 'Kate'
Late of Safety Beach
Formerly of Islington
Passed peacefully
30th March, 2020
Aged 53 Years
Dearly loved wife of Mark. Much loved mother of Ben and mother-in-law of Gemma. Adored nonna of Olivia, and Georgia. Cherished daughter of Anne and Philip. Loved daughter-in-law of Helen. Beloved sister of Deborah and Murray. Sister-in-law of John and Aunt of Laura and Tom.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Kate's service will be by invitation only.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Kate's Life will be held at a date to be advised.
