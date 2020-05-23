|
LEGGETT Katherine Jean "Rene" Passed away 17.05.2020 Aged 92 Years Late of Westhaven Hostel, Cessnock Formerly of Ashtonfield Beloved wife of Bob (dec'd). Cherished mother of Kathy, John and Alison. Dear mother-in-law and grandmother to their families. Relatives and friends of Rene are respectfully advised her private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020