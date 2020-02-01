Home
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
KARL RONALD COX

KARL RONALD COX Notice
COX KARL RONALD Passed away 17th January, 2020

Aged 63 Years

Late of Kurri Kurri

Formerly of Warners Bay



Much loved husband of CHERYLE. Loving father of NATHAN and KYLE, and much loved by their families.



Family and friends are invited to gather in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope on THURSDAY 6th February, 2020 at 10am to honour and celebrate KARL'S life.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Beyond Blue in memory of KARL.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
