Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/stokes-june
JUNE STOKES Notice
STOKES (nee Carrall) JUNE

Late of Charlestown,

Formerly of Toronto

Passed away peacefully

14th May 2020

Aged 100 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Jasper Stokes. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carole and Jon (dec'd), Kim and Wendy, Jo and Hugh. Loving Nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time JUNE'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/stokes-june from 10.00am Friday 22nd May 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family - pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020
