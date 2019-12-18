Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
The Chapel,
444 Pacific Hwy (parking via Henry St.)
Belmont
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUNE PURVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUNE MERRILL PURVIS

Add a Memory
JUNE MERRILL PURVIS Notice
PURVIS (nee Mascord) JUNE MERRILL

Late of Nazareth Aged Care,

Formerly of Blacksmiths

Passed away 13th December 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Bob Purvis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and Barry, Bonny and Mark, Mal and Louise. Loving Nana of Belinda and Kelly, Kris and Davina, Daniel, Nicole and Mark, Mathew and Rachel and her great grandchildren Jai, Tia, Mia, Aaliyah, and Dylan. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of JUNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 20th December 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Port Stephens Koalas may be made at the Service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -