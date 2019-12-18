|
|
PURVIS (nee Mascord) JUNE MERRILL
Late of Nazareth Aged Care,
Formerly of Blacksmiths
Passed away 13th December 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Bob Purvis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maureen and Barry, Bonny and Mark, Mal and Louise. Loving Nana of Belinda and Kelly, Kris and Davina, Daniel, Nicole and Mark, Mathew and Rachel and her great grandchildren Jai, Tia, Mia, Aaliyah, and Dylan. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of JUNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 20th December 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Port Stephens Koalas may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019