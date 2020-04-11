Home
Services
David Lloyd Funerals - Belmont
599 Pacific Highway
Belmont, New South Wales 2280
(02) 4945 9022
Resources
More Obituaries for June FURBANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Margaret FURBANK

Add a Memory
June Margaret FURBANK Notice
FURBANK June Margaret Passed away

peacefully

6th April 2020

Late of Woongarrah

Formerly of Swansea

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved wife of Ronald 'Tony' (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jill and Don, Raymond (dec'd), Linda and Bill. Adored nanna of Jason, Michael, Nicole and their partners. Much loved great nanna of Jordon, Wade, Joel, Zoey, Gemma and Lyla. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Hazel and Ken (dec'd) and their families.



With the current public health concerns a private funeral service will be held.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -