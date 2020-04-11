|
|
FURBANK June Margaret Passed away
peacefully
6th April 2020
Late of Woongarrah
Formerly of Swansea
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved wife of Ronald 'Tony' (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jill and Don, Raymond (dec'd), Linda and Bill. Adored nanna of Jason, Michael, Nicole and their partners. Much loved great nanna of Jordon, Wade, Joel, Zoey, Gemma and Lyla. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Hazel and Ken (dec'd) and their families.
With the current public health concerns a private funeral service will be held.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 11, 2020