LUTE June Passed away peacefully 27.03.2020 Aged 93 Years Late of Westhaven Formerly of Paxton A dear sister and sister-in-law to DOROTHY, LES and GWENDA (dec'd). Much loved aunt to VICKI and RON, DONNA and MARK. A special great aunt to MATTHEW and LISA, SCOTT and HOLLIE, PAUL and great great aunt to ZOE and CONNOR. Family and Friends of JUNE are respectfully advised her Funeral Service has taken place privately due to current government requirements. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -