Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Toronto Hotel Mulberry room
June DEALY

June DEALY Notice
Dealy June Passed peacefully on 24th February 2020 at her Toronto home aged 83 years Dearly loved, loyal, self-sacrificing and trusting friend of 42 years to Pamela Bortoli. Loving and caring Nanny June to Jonathan, Alisa, Matthew, Luke, Maree and Emma. Great Nanny June to Rocco, Ruby, Rose and Charlotte. Loved by all staff and friends at the Railway Hotel, Deniliquin, Ocean Beach Hotel, Shellharbour and the Toronto Hotel, Toronto. Family and friends of June are warmly invited to attend her Life Celebration Service at the Toronto Hotel Mulberry room on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
