Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
June Bernice Joy HECTOR

June Bernice Joy HECTOR Notice
HECTOR (Nee: Atkins) June Bernice Joy Late of Elermore Vale

Formerly of New Lambton

Passed Peacefully

3rd May 2020

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Bill Hector. Much loved mother of Robert and Rose, John and Toni, Karen and John. Loving grandmother and great grandmother.



Due to current circumstances June's service was held privately, family wish to advise that a memorial service for June will be held to celebrate Her life in the near future.



'Forever In

Out Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
