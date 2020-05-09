|
|
HECTOR (Nee: Atkins) June Bernice Joy Late of Elermore Vale
Formerly of New Lambton
Passed Peacefully
3rd May 2020
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Bill Hector. Much loved mother of Robert and Rose, John and Toni, Karen and John. Loving grandmother and great grandmother.
Due to current circumstances June's service was held privately, family wish to advise that a memorial service for June will be held to celebrate Her life in the near future.
'Forever In
Out Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020